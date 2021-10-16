Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on WFC. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $51.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at about $224,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth about $7,725,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 45,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.