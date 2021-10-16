Wells Fargo & Company Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $301.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $264.00 to $301.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ODFL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $292.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.00.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $302.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.33. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $185.20 and a twelve month high of $304.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.99.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.11% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm involves in the ground and air expedited transportation and consumer household pickup and delivery. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.