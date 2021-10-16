Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 2.9%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 19,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,671,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.20.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 6.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.