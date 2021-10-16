Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Trading Down 2.9%

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)’s stock price was down 2.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.36 and last traded at $3.38. Approximately 19,974 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,671,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPRT shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Westport Fuel Systems in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $524.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 2.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,583,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,204,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $451,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.
About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)
Westport Fuel Systems, Inc is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications.
