Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at CIBC in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a C$10.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$9.25.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCP. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Whitecap Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.98.

Get Whitecap Resources alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.54. Whitecap Resources has a one year low of C$2.24 and a one year high of C$7.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 9.80.

Whitecap Resources (TSE:WCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$658.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 0.9599999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$5.41 per share, with a total value of C$27,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,483,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,436,470.76. Insiders have bought 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $148,490 over the last ninety days.

Whitecap Resources Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,287 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Whitecap Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitecap Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.