Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Short Interest Update

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 259,600 shares, an increase of 104.9% from the September 15th total of 126,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
Shares of WHITF stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.61. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of $0.77 and a one year high of $2.64.
Whitehaven Coal Company Profile
