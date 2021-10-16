William Blair Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY)

Lonza Group Ltd (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) – Equities research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lonza Group in a report issued on Thursday, October 14th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.52.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonza Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LZAGY opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.75. Lonza Group has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $86.31.

Lonza Group Company Profile

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

