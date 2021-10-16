Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Short Interest Down 35.6% in September

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, a drop of 35.6% from the September 15th total of 6,120,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

WLTW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.21.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,815,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $246.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $229.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.13. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $179.31 and a 52-week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.