Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives C$5.31 Average Target Price from Analysts

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.31.

Several research firms have recently commented on XBC. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight Capital cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.60 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

CVE:XBC opened at C$9.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -203.67. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.98.

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

