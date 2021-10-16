YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Cut to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “YPF Sociedad Anonima is an international energy company, based on the integrated business of hydrocarbons, focalized in Latin America, with high standards of efficiency, profitability and responsibility. They have a dominant position in Argentina’s exploration, production, refining and marketing sectors, as well as a growing presence in petrochemicals. “

YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.58 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.06). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 4.09% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YPF. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

