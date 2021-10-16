Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to Post $3.18 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to post earnings per share of $3.18 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Adobe’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.16. Adobe reported earnings of $2.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adobe will report full year earnings of $12.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.45 to $12.49. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $14.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.41 to $14.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Adobe.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $770.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $679.57.

ADBE stock traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $610.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,960,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,696. Adobe has a 52-week low of $420.78 and a 52-week high of $673.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $628.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $571.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.87, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Adobe news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.00, for a total value of $26,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 1,164 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $619.03, for a total value of $720,550.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 25,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,891,738.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 44,779 shares of company stock worth $27,799,424. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,874,967 shares of the software company’s stock worth $891,304,000 after buying an additional 46,667 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,506 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Adobe in the 1st quarter worth $5,324,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

See Also: Operating Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adobe (ADBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.