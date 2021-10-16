Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.16 EPS

Equities analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.18. CEVA also reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.70 to $1.00. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

Get CEVA alerts:

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.35 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 0.24%. CEVA’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CEVA. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of CEVA in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.57.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 528.5% in the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 265,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,894,000 after purchasing an additional 223,043 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,625,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,595,000 after purchasing an additional 205,638 shares during the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,725,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in CEVA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in CEVA by 255.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,336,000 after purchasing an additional 93,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

CEVA stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,810. The company has a market capitalization of $979.06 million, a P/E ratio of -284.47, a P/E/G ratio of 37.57 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 12-month low of $36.92 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.07.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CEVA (CEVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.