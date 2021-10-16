Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Will Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.53. Hess reported earnings per share of ($0.71) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 153.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full-year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $7.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative return on equity of 1.00% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hess from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Hess from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hess from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.79.

NYSE:HES opened at $90.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Hess has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.94 and a beta of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.13%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $1,080,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HES. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970,483 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $162,199,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,896,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $776,852,000 after buying an additional 1,098,577 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Hess by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Hess by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,098,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,239,000 after buying an additional 840,161 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess (HES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.