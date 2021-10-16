Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings. Infosys also reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INFY. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.13.

Shares of INFY opened at $23.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.96. Infosys has a 52 week low of $14.05 and a 52 week high of $24.14.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Infosys in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

