Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) will announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Zillow Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.02. Zillow Group reported earnings per share of $0.37 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zillow Group will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.61. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Zillow Group.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $220.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 34,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZG opened at $94.30 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $84.92 and a 1 year high of $212.40. The stock has a market cap of $23.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.59 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.37.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zillow Group (ZG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.