Zacks: Analysts Expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) will post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to $1.73. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.18) to $0.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to $1.89. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $45.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.20 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.00% and a negative net margin of 116.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARWR shares. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

In related news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 5,000 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $318,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,639,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $798,307,000 after purchasing an additional 37,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,145,000 after purchasing an additional 73,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,808,802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,804,000 after purchasing an additional 52,292 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,116,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,500,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,085,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,899,000 after purchasing an additional 69,835 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.16. 559,858 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,421. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.87. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of -53.79 and a beta of 1.23. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $48.21 and a one year high of $93.66.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC. The company was founded by R.

