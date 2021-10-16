Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,701,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,663,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

