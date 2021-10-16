Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) to Post $0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) will report $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.42 and the highest is $0.44. Healthcare Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.75. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Healthcare Realty Trust.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $131.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on HR. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

In other news, EVP John M. Bryant, Jr. sold 2,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $89,804.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,701,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,663,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 97,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,893,000 after buying an additional 15,954 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 510,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,416,000 after buying an additional 244,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $32.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $34.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.71 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

Earnings History and Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR)

