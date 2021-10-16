Zacks: Analysts Expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) will announce sales of $23.71 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Investar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.62 million to $23.80 million. Investar reported sales of $22.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full-year sales of $92.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $92.31 million to $92.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $95.94 million, with estimates ranging from $94.00 million to $97.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $25.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million. Investar had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 7.63%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

ISTR traded down $2.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.27. 101,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,527. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Investar has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $190.45 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.00 and a 200 day moving average of $22.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Investar’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan purchased 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Investar by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Investar by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Investar during the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Investar Company Profile

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

