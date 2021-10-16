Zacks: Analysts Expect Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC) will report $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Napco Security Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.26. Napco Security Technologies posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.24. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Napco Security Technologies.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $35.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.25 million.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

Napco Security Technologies stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.37 and a beta of 1.37. Napco Security Technologies has a 52-week low of $23.60 and a 52-week high of $45.80.

In related news, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465. Company insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after acquiring an additional 65,225 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 954,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,235,000 after acquiring an additional 100,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Napco Security Technologies (NSSC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.