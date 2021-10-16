Zacks: Analysts Expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $200.22 Million

Equities analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) to post sales of $200.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.15 million to $212.10 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $187.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $827.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.70 million to $840.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $991.50 million to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $182.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Purple Innovation from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Roth Capital raised their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Purple Innovation presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Purple Innovation stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. Purple Innovation has a one year low of $19.94 and a one year high of $41.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.35. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 9,920 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,699,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,589 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Purple Innovation by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Purple Innovation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $380,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Purple Innovation

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.