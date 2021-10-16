Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $11,659,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 151,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

