Zacks: Analysts Expect Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) to Post $0.46 EPS

Posted by on Oct 16th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ready Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.44. Ready Capital posted earnings of $0.57 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ready Capital will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.79 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ready Capital.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a net margin of 39.77% and a return on equity of 12.87%.

RC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.46.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ready Capital by 53.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,941,831 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,188,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,639,000 after acquiring an additional 56,892 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ready Capital by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $11,659,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ready Capital by 34.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 592,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,408,000 after acquiring an additional 151,652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RC stock opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Ready Capital has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $16.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.15%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.85%.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

Read More: Forex

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ready Capital (NYSE:RC)

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.