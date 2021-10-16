Zacks: Analysts Expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.99 Billion

Equities research analysts expect S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) to post sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.97 billion. S&P Global posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full-year sales of $8.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.08 billion to $8.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.40 billion to $8.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $498.00 to $483.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $455.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.30.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $443.92. 953,557 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,027. The company has a market cap of $106.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $456.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

