Zacks: Analysts Expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.74 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) to report earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Spero Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.69) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Spero Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.86) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spero Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.79) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.05) to ($2.50). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.73) to ($2.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Spero Therapeutics.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.14. Spero Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 411.53%. The business had revenue of $5.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 million.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPRO. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. Oppenheimer downgraded Spero Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spero Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.20.

NASDAQ:SPRO opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.14 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.58. Spero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $11.75 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.20.

In other news, major shareholder Aquilo Capital Management, Llc purchased 44,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.87 per share, with a total value of $787,030.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 270,526 shares of company stock worth $4,955,004 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 139,640.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 6,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $139,000. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

Spero Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant, or MDR, bacterial infections. Its pipeline product candidates include SPR994, SPR741, and SPR206. The company was founded by Ankit A.

