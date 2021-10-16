Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) to Post $0.69 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) will announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brinker International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.83. Brinker International posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 146.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brinker International will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brinker International.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brinker International from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Brinker International from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

EAT stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.36. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $40.73 and a fifty-two week high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $76,426.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC increased its position in Brinker International by 138.2% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

