Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.97 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will announce $12.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.89 billion to $13.03 billion. Cisco Systems posted sales of $11.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year sales of $52.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.59 billion to $52.93 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $54.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.66 billion to $55.85 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.90.

In related news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock valued at $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 87.8% during the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 48.4% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSCO traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.25. 15,201,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,838,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $233.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $60.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.35.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.21%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

