Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) will report ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Clear Channel Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Clear Channel Outdoor posted earnings per share of ($0.29) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will report full-year earnings of ($1.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($1.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.33) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Clear Channel Outdoor.

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $531.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.49 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCO shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised shares of Clear Channel Outdoor to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.69. The stock had a trading volume of 969,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,293. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.62. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.46.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 201,029 shares in the company, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441,296 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 14,783,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,373 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,256,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,880 shares during the last quarter. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.