Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) to Announce -$0.25 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Dermata Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DRMA) will announce earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Dermata Therapeutics’ earnings. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, December 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermata Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.67) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Dermata Therapeutics.

Dermata Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DRMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on Dermata Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

DRMA stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.47. 30,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,185. Dermata Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $6.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.81.

Dermata Therapeutics Company Profile

Dermata Therapeutics Inc is a privately held biotechnology company. It focused on treatment of medical and aesthetic skin diseases and conditions. The company’s product pipeline consist DMT310 which is in clinical trial. Dermata Therapeutics Inc is based in SAN DIEGO.

