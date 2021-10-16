Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) will post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Health Catalyst’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.17) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). Health Catalyst reported earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Catalyst will report full year earnings of ($0.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.40). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.06). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Health Catalyst.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.68 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 62.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%.

A number of research analysts have commented on HCAT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.46.

In related news, General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $123,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.80, for a total value of $599,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,912,448.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,816 shares of company stock worth $8,087,416 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 78.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991,894 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 17.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,502,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,409,000 after acquiring an additional 530,293 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 7.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,952,000 after acquiring an additional 147,927 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after buying an additional 10,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HCAT stock opened at $48.41 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.42 and a beta of 0.69. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $31.65 and a twelve month high of $59.50.

About Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

