Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Will Post Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) will announce earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s earnings. NexPoint Residential Trust reported earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NexPoint Residential Trust will report full year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.02 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NexPoint Residential Trust.

A number of analysts have commented on NXRT shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NexPoint Residential Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Brian Mitts sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total transaction of $348,096.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 31.1% during the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 73,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,517,000 after acquiring an additional 17,307 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 99,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,474,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXRT stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.88. The stock had a trading volume of 73,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,013. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 108.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.62. NexPoint Residential Trust has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $67.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.341 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 55.47%.

NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

