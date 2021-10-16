Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is ($0.16). The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $0.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PowerSchool.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PWSC shares. Macquarie started coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.14.

NYSE PWSC opened at $23.10 on Friday. PowerSchool has a one year low of $17.57 and a one year high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.32.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

