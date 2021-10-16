Zacks: Brokerages Expect BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) to Announce $0.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for BlackRock TCP Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.31 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.34. BlackRock TCP Capital posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital will report full-year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.41. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BlackRock TCP Capital.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 109.65% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $41.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.25 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TCPC shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BlackRock TCP Capital from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock TCP Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TCPC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the second quarter worth about $4,586,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $2,945,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 17.5% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,079,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after buying an additional 160,679 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital during the first quarter worth about $1,776,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 53.5% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 293,725 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 102,314 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCPC traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 177,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,936. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $820.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.45%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 83.92%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

TCP Capital Corp. is an externally-managed specialty finance company focused on middle-market lending. We have elected to be regulated as a business development company, or BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol ”TCPC”. TCP Capital’s investment objective is to achieve high total returns through current income and capital appreciation, with an emphasis on principal protection.

