Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will report ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.41). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.45 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.30).

Several research firms have issued reports on CRKN. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

NASDAQ CRKN opened at $3.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.34 million and a P/E ratio of -1.33.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at about $371,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

