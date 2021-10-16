Zacks: Brokerages Expect Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.42 Billion

Analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report $12.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.77 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.16 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. posted sales of $12.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full-year sales of $48.25 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $46.08 billion to $51.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $53.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $49.64 billion to $58.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.18.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MRK remained flat at $$78.33 on Monday. 12,866,845 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,324,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

