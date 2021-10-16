Zacks: Brokerages Expect Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Ooma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Ooma reported earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Ooma will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ooma.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.36 million. Ooma had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share.

OOMA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Ooma from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ooma in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Ooma from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on Ooma from $24.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, September 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $462.95 million, a PE ratio of -179.09 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.54. Ooma has a fifty-two week low of $13.07 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of Ooma by 9.4% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 152,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 13,123 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Ooma by 77.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the second quarter valued at approximately $483,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 24.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,506 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platform for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

