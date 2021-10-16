Zacks: Brokerages Expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $160.97 Million

Equities analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to report sales of $160.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $162.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $159.24 million. SL Green Realty reported sales of $173.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full year sales of $652.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $651.69 million to $652.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $683.25 million, with estimates ranging from $663.20 million to $703.31 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $184.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.52 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 32.04%. SL Green Realty’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SLG shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.30.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 3,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total value of $215,858.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SL Green Realty by 501.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $74.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.63. SL Green Realty has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $85.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a current ratio of 2.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.303 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.20%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

SL Green Realty Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, management and operation of commercial and residential real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate, and Debt & Preferred Equity Investments business segments.

