Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bath & Body Works is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances(R) offering exclusive fragrances for the body and home, fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap. Bath & Body Works, formerly known as L BRANDS INC, is based in COLUMBUS, Ohio. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Argus upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $64.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.66 and a 12-month high of $69.47.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $368,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,513,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,365,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

