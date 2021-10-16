Zacks Investment Research Downgrades SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.50.

STKL stock opened at $8.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average is $11.41. SunOpta has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The stock has a market cap of $884.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% in the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,125,000 after buying an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,114,000 after buying an additional 1,245,383 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,650,000 after buying an additional 858,279 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 377.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,876,000 after buying an additional 742,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 162.2% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 868,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after buying an additional 537,452 shares during the last quarter. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunOpta

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

