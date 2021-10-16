Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) to Hold

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super League Gaming Inc. is an amateur esports community and content platform. Its proprietary technology platform transforms local movie theaters, PC cafes and restaurant and retail venues into esports arenas. Super League Gaming Inc. is based in Santa Monica, California. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Super League Gaming in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Super League Gaming stock opened at $3.23 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.64. Super League Gaming has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $115.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Super League Gaming will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Super League Gaming news, insider Matthew Evan Edelman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Jung acquired 16,010 shares of Super League Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, with a total value of $49,951.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 26,760 shares of company stock valued at $84,809 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLGG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 86.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 69,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Super League Gaming by 14.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Super League Gaming during the first quarter valued at about $118,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Super League Gaming Company Profile

Super League Gaming, Inc engages in the provision of an amateur E-sports community and cloud-based content platform gaming services. It offers theater gaming, cloud, and team gaming services. The company was founded by John C. Miller, David Steigelfest, and Brett Morris on October 1, 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

