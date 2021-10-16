Zacks Investment Research Lowers Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Performance Food Group Company markets and distributes food and food-related products. Its operating segment consists of Foodservice, Vistar, and PFG Customized. Foodservice segment offers appetizers and soups, beverages, canned and dry foods, cheese, dairy products and eggs, desserts and breads, dressing sauces and oils, non-foods, pizzas and pastas, prepared foods, produce and vegetables and seafood products. Vistar segment offers candies, gum and mints, snacks, cold beverages, frozen products, coffees, ice creams, frozen and refrigerated entrees, disposables, cleaners and more. PFG Customized segment offers seafood, meats, produce, dairy products and smallwares. The company serves independent and national chain restaurants, quick-service eateries, pizzerias, theaters, schools, hotels, healthcare facilities and other institutions. Performance Food Group Company is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on PFGC. BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a buy rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.44.

Shares of PFGC stock opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 163.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $31.69 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,005,825 over the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 379,704 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $17,641,000 after purchasing an additional 99,353 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 140,349 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after purchasing an additional 68,884 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 74,380 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000.

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

