Zacks Investment Research Lowers Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company. It focused on the acquisition and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses and light industrial properties, primarily located in secondary and select primary markets. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PLYM. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $24.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a 1-year low of $12.27 and a 1-year high of $24.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.45 million, a P/E ratio of -22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.84.

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 10.58%. Research analysts anticipate that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLYM. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 8.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares during the last quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1,420.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,418,000 after purchasing an additional 633,069 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 22.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 18.4% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT during the second quarter worth $59,000. 86.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

