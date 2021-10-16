Zacks Investment Research Lowers The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of The Real Brokerage in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

REAX opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The Real Brokerage has a fifty-two week low of $0.69 and a fifty-two week high of $2.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.90.

The Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Real Brokerage will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth about $595,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth about $1,390,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of The Real Brokerage during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

