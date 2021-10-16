Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is the owner of oil and natural gas mineral primarily in the United States. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on BSM. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Black Stone Minerals from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Black Stone Minerals from $10.50 to $12.25 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.25.

NYSE BSM opened at $12.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Black Stone Minerals has a 12 month low of $5.77 and a 12 month high of $12.75.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.84 million. Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 19.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. This is a boost from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 170.21%.

In other news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $74,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 21.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Black Stone Minerals during the second quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Black Stone Minerals by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals LP is an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration of oil and natural gas minerals. It focuses in the operation of Louisiana-Mississippi Salt Basins, Western Gulf, Permian Basin, Palo Duro Basin, East Texas Basin, Anadarko Basin, Appalachian Basin, Arkoma Basin, Bend Arch-Fort Worth, and Southwestern Wyoming.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Black Stone Minerals (BSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.