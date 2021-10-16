Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) to “Hold”

Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Imperial Brands PLC manufactures, markets and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers cigarettes, fine cut tobacco, papers, cigars, snus and smokeless tobacco products. Imperial Brands PLC, formerly known as Imperial Tobacco Group PLC, is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Imperial Brands has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IMBBY opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.92. Imperial Brands has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $24.15.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands Plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes, tobaccos, cigars, rolling papers, and tubes. It operates through the Tobacco & NGP, and Distribution segments. The Tobacco & NGP segment manufactures, markets and sells Tobacco & NGP and its related products.

