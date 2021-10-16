Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) to Buy

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 5.75% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Makita Corp manufactures portable electric power tools, hand-held vacuum cleaners and power saws. Their products include impact wrenches, band saws, groove cutters, hedgetrimmers and weed cutters. They also make attachments and other parts along with performing repair work. Makita Benelux BV is the Netherlands subsidiary. “

Get Makita alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:MKTAY opened at $52.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.43 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. Makita has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $65.71.

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Makita will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Makita

Makita Corp. engages in the production and sale of electric power tools, woodworking machines, and household equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, Europe, North America, and Asia. Its products include drilling, fastening, cutting, grinding, sawing, sanding, pneumatic tools, and outdoor power equipment.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Makita (MKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Makita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Makita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.