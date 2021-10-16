Zacks Investment Research Upgrades NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative product candidates targeting the treatment or prevention of a wide range of infections in hospital and non-hospital environments. NovaBay has discovered and is developing a class of antimicrobial compounds, which it has named Aganocide compounds, which are based upon small molecules that are generated by white blood cells that defend the body against invading pathogens. NovaBay believes that Aganocide compounds could form a platform on which to create a variety of products to address differing needs in the treatment and prevention of bacterial and viral infections, including Methicillin-Resistant Staphylococcus aureus. “

Get NovaBay Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from $1.90 to $2.20 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY opened at $0.55 on Wednesday. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 3.76.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 69.04% and a negative net margin of 104.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBY. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 76,874 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 485,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 71,492 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 18,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in development of products for eye care. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, and CelleRx. The company was founded by Ramin Najafi on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.