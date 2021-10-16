Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) to Buy

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $6.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “ProPhase Labs, Inc., formerly known as The Quigley Corporation, is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of a diversified range of homeopathic and health products that are offered to the general public. The Company’s mission is to develop and market natural health care pharmaceuticals and nutriceuticals that offer pioneering new options to improve patient treatment results. Its consumer health products, marketed through ProPhase Labs and certain subsidiaries, include the original COLD-EEZE®, a zinc gluconate glycine product. COLD-EEZE® family of lozenges and sugar free tablets reduce the severity and duration of the common cold. Its customers include wholesalers and distributors, as well as independent and chain food, drug and mass merchandise stores and pharmacies. ProPhase Labs is also engaged in the research and development of potential natural base health products along with supplements and cosmeceuticals for human and veterinary use. The Company is headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRPH. TheStreet cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James cut shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.70 on Thursday. ProPhase Labs has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $86.38 million, a PE ratio of -28.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 million. ProPhase Labs had a positive return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 5.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPhase Labs will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRPH. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 8,645.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 61,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 60,516 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 204.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 54,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 275.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 66,822 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ProPhase Labs by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. 10.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

