Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) to Hold

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Specialists On Call Inc. is a provider of telemedicine technology and solutions to hospitals, health systems, post-acute providers, physician networks, and value-based care organizations. Specialists On Call Inc., formerly known as Healthcare Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SOC Telemed from $11.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on SOC Telemed from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TLMD opened at $2.08 on Thursday. SOC Telemed has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89.

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 88.63% and a negative return on equity of 66.37%. The business had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that SOC Telemed will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLMD. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 18,102.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,134 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 108.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868,298 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 85.7% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SOC Telemed by 79.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,643,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,875 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of SOC Telemed in the first quarter worth about $5,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.

