Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, September 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.85.

Shares of ZLAB opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.01 and a 200-day moving average of $148.19. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -29.48 and a beta of 1.11. Zai Lab has a one year low of $80.46 and a one year high of $193.54.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.55) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $36.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Tao Fu sold 10,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,026,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ying Du sold 84,894 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $12,272,276.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,167 shares of company stock worth $32,025,416 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 64.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovering, licensing, developing, and commercializing proprietary therapeutics that address areas of unmet medical need in the fields of oncology, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The firm’s products include Zejula and Optune. The company was founded by Samantha Ying Du and Marietta Wu in April 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

