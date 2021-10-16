Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the September 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ZLNDY opened at $46.03 on Friday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.27 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35.

Get Zalando alerts:

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 3.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zalando will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ZLNDY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded Zalando from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zalando has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

About Zalando

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

Featured Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.