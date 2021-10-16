Zero (ZER) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 16th. Zero has a market cap of $2.19 million and $20,620.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Zero has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. One Zero coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.87 or 0.00206034 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.98 or 0.00116181 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $79.52 or 0.00130167 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003580 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 28.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002254 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 126.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zero Profile

ZER is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,597,190 coins. The official website for Zero is zerocurrency.io . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

