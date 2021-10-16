Zeusshield Price Tops $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Zeusshield has a total market cap of $290,637.31 and $4,511.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zeusshield alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.87 or 0.00045655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.78 or 0.00206015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.67 or 0.00092821 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

About Zeusshield

ZSC is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zeusshield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zeusshield and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.